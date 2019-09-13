Watch as Edinburgh teen brothers 'brave the shave' to raise £6.5k for Macmillan Cancer in honour of mum

Teenage brothers have raised over £6,000 by shaving their locks in memory of their “incredible” mum who lost a “short and extremely aggressive” battle with bowel cancer last year.

Fifteen-year-old Fraser Purves and younger brother Blair, 13, will donate the cash to Macmillan Cancer Support which helped make the “terrible” last weeks of their mum Fay’s life more

The brothers after the head shave.

bearable.

The James Gillespie’s High School pupils were joined by guidance teacher Bryan McPhail who also went under the razor to support Fraser and Blair’s challenge.

Mr McPhail said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the way the boys have handled themselves over the last year and they have done phenomenally well raising so much money for such a great cause.

“I have two daughters and they are not happy with the idea of having a bald dad but they have gotten on board and just say I’m not allowed to shave my beard as I’ll look ugly.”

The boys getting their locks shaved.

Ahead of the shave S2 pupil Blair said he “wasn’t nervous” and was “just excited to see what it is going to look like”.

And older brother Fraser added: “I’m just completely amazed we have managed to raise this much money.

“At the beginning I said we should try and raise £500 and I didn’t think we were even going to raise that so it feels unbelievable that we have managed to get so much.”

Over 900 pupils and teachers filed into the assembly hall yesterday lunchtime to watch as the trio took to the stage and faced the razor.

Discussing their new look, Fraser said: “It’ll take some getting used to, it definitely feels a lot colder but it was good fun and we managed to raise a lot of money.”

Blair added: “I was worried that my head was going to look like an egg but I think it looks quite cool.”

The brothers plan to do more fundraising in their mother’s memory and Fraser is currently building a bench with the help of his technology teacher Mr Digance that they can use as a place to go and think about their mum.

Mr Digance, who is giving up his own time to help build the bench said: “I honestly couldn’t be prouder of the boys, I have been Fraser’s teacher for the last five years and I’m lost for the words about the way they are handling everything.

“When he came to me with the idea of the bench it really pulled on my old heart strings and I was keen to do anything I could to get involved.”

The family want to place the bench at Blackford Hill where they have many happy memories with their mum and are currently in discussions with the council to see if this is possible.

Fraser and Blair’s fundraising page is still live: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/follow-all-your-passions