10 Famous Edinburgh students: Celebrities who attended Edinburgh Schools and Universities including Sean Connery, Shirley Manson, Gail Porter and Charles Darwin

Before their rise to prominence as household names they attended schools, colleges and universities just like the rest of us and - possibly - it may have been the school you went to yourself.

So, we researched Edinburgh’s famous faces to discover which schools raised the household names before they attained the ‘household’ distinction and created the following list of 10 prominent people from the area.

If you went to school with any of these stars then we hope the list conjures up fond memories of your time with them during their academic years.

Sports legend Sir Chris obtained his degree in Applied Sports Science from The University of Edinburgh in 1999. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, he became the first British athlete since 1908 to achieve three gold medals in one Games. In total, he has seven Olympic medals; six gold and one silver. This makes Sir Chris Hoy Scotland’s most decorated Olympian.

You didn’t know that the author of the beloved Harry Potter novels studied in Edinburgh? Riddikulus! In 1996, J.K. Rowling completed a teacher training course at Moray House but continued working on her novel in her spare time. In fact, Rowling wrote parts of the first Harry Potter book in cafes in Edinburgh. One record-breaking film franchise later, she is now one of the world’s wealthiest and best known authors.

Legendary scholar and arguably history’s most famous biologist, Charles Darwin, went to University of Edinburgh Medical School between 1825 - 1827. His father pushed him to do so, however, Darwin quickly discovered that the life of a surgeon was not for him. Instead, his career as a Naturalist took off and he wrote groundbreaking texts such as On the Origin of Species, an outline of Evolution. A theory that is widely accepted to this day.

The Scottish Actor who boasted impressive roles from James Bond to Robin Hood, was born in the Fountainbridge area in 1830. Back then, he attended Tollcross Primary School but decided to leave education early at 13 to become a milkman. Unlikely origins for the man who would become one of Scotland’s most famous stars. Sadly, he passed away in 2020, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of many.

Speaking of James Bond, Shirley Manson is a Scottish musician and the iconic singer of the ‘90s grunge rock group, Garbage. They were responsible for the theme behind ‘The World Is Not Enough’ movie in 1999. Manson attended the City of Edinburgh Music School. Her band became a household name after releasing their 1995 debut album which sold four million copies and achieved a double platinum certification.

Iain Alan Sutherland Glen is the Scottish actor who stars in HBO’s Game of Thrones as Ser Jorah Mormont, an exiled knight. He was born in Edinburgh in 1961 and attended the Edinburgh Academy during its time as a boarding school. He is also well known for playing roles in other famous franchises such as Dr. Alexander Isaacs in the Resident Evil movies.

The phrase “give someone a bell” (phone them) could not be more appropriate when you consider the Scottish-born inventor who is credited with patenting the first practical telephone. Bell was from Edinburgh, at an early age he attended the Royal High School until he was 15. Later on he studied at Edinburgh University. Fun Fact: Did you know “ahoy-hoy” was Bell’s original proposition as the standard greeting for picking up the phone?

Gail Porter is a television personality, former model, and actress who started her television career in Children’s TV. She attended Portobello High School in the 1980s before kicking off a very successful career in live entertainment. Porter presented shows and broadcasts including Live and Kicking, Top of the Pops, The Big Breakfast and Children in Need.

Maggie Cheung Man-yuk is a former actress who was raised in Hong Kong and Britain. She has appeared in more than 70 films and is renowned for her stunning performances in 'In the Mood for Love' and 'Hero'. She achieved her honorary degree at The University of Edinburgh. You may also know her from famous Jackie Chan movies such as ‘Police Story’ from 1985.