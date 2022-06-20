12 bizarre facts you wouldn’t believe are true about Edinburgh
Edinburgh is the top tourist destination in Scotland and the number one UK destination outside London. Our city’s abundance of curiosities could take even the most seasoned ‘Edinburger’ by surprise…
By Thomas Mackay
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:16 pm
The Royal Mile is just one of Edinburgh's many famous tourist attractions that there's more to than meets the eye.
Yearly, our capital city welcomes 3.69 million visitors from all across the globe (a number akin to the entire population of Eritrea paying us a visit in just 1 year!).
So, with a steady population and an endless supply of tourists, you’d assume we’ve got the city figured out right? Wrong. What do we mean? Well, continue reading to discover 12 bizarre facts about Auld Reekie. (Scots: ‘Old Smoky’)
In the 17th century, Edinburgh residents were known to rub the burnt ashes of Dove excrement on their heads as a cure for baldness. If being pooped on by a bird is said to be good luck, perhaps they were just hoping this would apply to hair growth?
Tall, gothic and incorrect, the Balmoral Hotel situated next to Waverley Station has a clock that has shown the wrong time for well over a century. Tip: it just runs 3 minutes fast, to encourage people to catch the train on time.
National animals: America has an eagle, Italy has a wolf, England has a lion, and Scotland has… a unicorn? In Celtic mythology, the unicorn is a symbol of both purity and power. Given the extensive history of conflict between the two, as an ‘undefeatable’ creature the unicorn was chosen to rival England’s lion.
These days, the location is better known for its vast variety of pubs to choose from. However, in the 18th century Rose Street was reputedly home to more than 100 brothels.
After a long-running excursion to Sri Lanka in 1838, the 78th Highlanders regiment returned home with a lot more than expected. They brought back an Elephant to Edinburgh Castle as their new regimental mascot, which was alleged to quickly develop a love for beer.
The famous strip between Holyrood Palace and Edinburgh castle is technically not a mile long but it, however, is a ‘Scots mile’ in length - a historic measurement of 1,976 yards.
Sir Nils Olav is the world’s only knighted penguin and he is the mascot of his guard. Guardsmen like to visit this soldierly King Penguin every few years during their visit to perform at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.
In 1437, Scone was replaced by Edinburgh as the capital. In the Middle Ages, Scone was an important royal centre and – unsurprisingly – to this day Scone Palace is a popular tourist attraction.
Edinburgh’s iconic landscapes such as Castle Rock, Arthur’s Seat and the Salisbury Crags were all shaped by moving glaciers. The last one in Scotland melted about 11,500 years ago.
The rock that Edinburgh Castle is built upon is the plug of an extinct volcano that erupted approximately 340 million years ago, long before Scotland’s last Ice Age.
“Dùn Èideann” is the Scottish Gaelic for ‘Edinburgh’ that is understood as ‘Fort Eidyn’ or ‘Edwin’s Fort’ to some. This was thought to be due to Edwin of Northumbria, a powerful English ruler that reigned in 616, but no evidence supports that he even stepped foot here. It is more probable that The Votadini, the dominant Iron Age Celtic tribe of the Lothians, coined the term ‘Eidyn’ for the region.
Edinburgh is the only city worldwide to have a dog on the list of citizens given the ‘Freedom of the City’. Of course, we’re referring to the famous Greyfriars Bobby, who is just one of five dog-related statues and memorials within walking distance from the city centre. In Edinburgh, dogs leave pawprints in our city and our hearts.