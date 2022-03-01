Student accommodation in Edinburgh is big business these days, with developers keen to cash in on an affluent student population looking for comfortable accommodation in convenient locations.

With over 35,000 students studying at the University of Edinburgh alone, there’s a huge market to target.

But the developments can sometimes prove to be controversial, with local communities worried about the buildings themselves and potential antisocial behaviour.

Development website www.skyscrapercity.com currently lists 11 new student residences which, if approved and built, would add a total of 2,742 student rooms to the cityscape – with several due to be completed in the next 12 months.

Here’s where the planned student blocks will be built, what they will look like, and when they will be built.

