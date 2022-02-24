Edinburgh’s skyline is forever changing – from the new St James Quarter which opened last year, to the transformed Meadowbank Sports Centre which will be opening its doors for the first time in the coming weeks.

Such plans can prove controversial, as residents object to building projects that they feel will have a detrimental effect on the city they live in.

But there’s plenty still in the pipeline, with the website www.Skyscrapercity.com listing numerous developments across the city expected to be completed in the next five years – everything from a 1,000-set concert hall in the New Town to a new distillery in Leith.

Here are 16 major developments to look out for in the next five years.

1. New Town Quarter The £250 million New Town Quarter development will transform 5.9 acres of land in Canonmills, adding 349 homes, a 116-room hotel 7,430m² of office space and retail and leisure spaces. It is due to be completed by 2025. Photo: 10 Design Photo Sales

2. Edinburgh International Arena The huge Edinburgh International Arena Project plans to build an 8,000-seat indoor arena, cinema, two hotels, conference space and shops on a 30 acre site in Straiton by 2024 at a cost of £400 million. Photo: Nick Brown Architects Photo Sales

3. The New Filmhouse The new £60 million Filmhouse is planned for Festival Square with a completion date of 2025. It will include five cinema screens with a total capacity of 792, an event space, an auditorium, education spaces, offices, a café bar, a shop and a rooftop restaurant. Photo: Richard Murphy Architects Photo Sales

4. National Robotarium The £22.4 million National Robotarium is a joint venture in Riccarton between Heriot-Watt University & University of Edinburgh and, when completed this year, will be the UK's leading hub for robotics. Photo: Michael Laird Architects Photo Sales