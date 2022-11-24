2000s Edinburgh: 9 pictures of Edinburgh clubbers enjoying MTV Base party at City Nightclub in 2004
A year after the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards came to Edinburgh, the Capital hosted another MTV bash – sans A-List celebs like Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé.
By Gary Flockhart
13 minutes ago
Updated
24th Nov 2022, 1:18pm
MTV’s urban arm, MTV Base, turned five years old in 2004, and to mark the occasion the channel threw a huge party at City Nightclub on Market Street.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see local clubbers enjoying the event – maybe you will even spot someone you know.
