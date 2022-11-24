News you can trust since 1873
In 2004, City Nightclub hosted the MTV Base party.
2000s Edinburgh: 9 pictures of Edinburgh clubbers enjoying MTV Base party at City Nightclub in 2004

A year after the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards came to Edinburgh, the Capital hosted another MTV bash – sans A-List celebs like Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé.

By Gary Flockhart
13 minutes ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 1:18pm

MTV’s urban arm, MTV Base, turned five years old in 2004, and to mark the occasion the channel threw a huge party at City Nightclub on Market Street.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see local clubbers enjoying the event – maybe you will even spot someone you know.

1. Girl power

FYA, an R&B female group signed to Def Jam, performed for the crowd at City Nightclub.

Photo: Rob McDougall

2. On the dancefloor

There was a packed dancefloor at City Nighclub as revellers enjoyed the music being spun by the DJs.

Photo: Rob McDougall

3. All's swel

British reggae/dancehall singer Smujji, right, is pictured performing with Sweldaag during the event.

Photo: Rob McDougall

4. Top Kat

MTV Base Tour Club host Kat struts his stuff on the stage at City Nightclub.

Photo: Rob McDougall

Edinburgh