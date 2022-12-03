From long gone landmarks to a former Northern Lighthouse Board ship in Leith, we’ve traweled through the achives to bring you 25 pictures that show Scotland’s capital city in a different light.
1. Gilmerton Cove
The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar.
Photo: Fiona Brims
2. Tron Church, Edinburgh
Hogmanay scene at the Tron Church as six Americans dance down the High Street.
Photo: TSPL
3. Balmoral hotel clock, city centre
Engineer Archie Cunningham prepares to bring in the Edinburgh New Year by himself inside the Balmoral hotel clock on Hogmanay, December 1991.
Photo: TSPL
4. Fat Sams, Fountainbridge
Staff dressed as gangsters beside a stretch limousine to advertise the opening of Fat Sam's Chicago-style diner and bar on the site of the Edinburgh meat market at Fountainbridge in September 1986.
Photo: TSPL