Picture: Geograph/Jim Barton
Picture: Geograph/Jim Barton

25 incredible photos that show Edinburgh in a different light – including some long gone landmarks

Do you recognise any of these parts of Edinburgh?

By Gary Flockhart
28 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 10:09am

From long gone landmarks to a former Northern Lighthouse Board ship in Leith, we’ve traweled through the achives to bring you 25 pictures that show Scotland’s capital city in a different light.

1. Gilmerton Cove

The mysterious series of hand-carved passageways and chambers hidden below Gilmerton have been linked to witchcraft, smugglers, Covenanters and the Knights Templar.

Photo: Fiona Brims

2. Tron Church, Edinburgh

Hogmanay scene at the Tron Church as six Americans dance down the High Street.

Photo: TSPL

3. Balmoral hotel clock, city centre

Engineer Archie Cunningham prepares to bring in the Edinburgh New Year by himself inside the Balmoral hotel clock on Hogmanay, December 1991.

Photo: TSPL

4. Fat Sams, Fountainbridge

Staff dressed as gangsters beside a stretch limousine to advertise the opening of Fat Sam's Chicago-style diner and bar on the site of the Edinburgh meat market at Fountainbridge in September 1986.

Photo: TSPL

