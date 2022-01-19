Traditionally a Burns Supper is held, with the first held by the poet’s friends at Burns Cottage on July 21 to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

Over as meal of haggis, neeps and tatties poetry is recited, such as ‘To a Mouse’ and ‘Address to the Haggis’, with the men making fun of the women in the ‘Toast to the Lassies', before the girls have the last laugh with the 'Reply From the Lassies'.

After Burns Suppers were forced to be cancelled due to the pandemic last year, they are now returning – thanks to the lifting of recent Covid restrictions.

Here’s what was going on in the Capital in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Poetry in motion Poets Norman MacCaig, Hugh MacDiarmid and Sydney Goodsir Smith at a Burns Supper at the Peacock, Newhaven, in 1959. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Diners assemble The Old Peoples Welfare Council Burns Supper in the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms in 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. A grand evening out The Edinburgh Widows and Widowers Association Burns Supper in 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Bard Centrepiece The Craiglockhart Parish Church Men's Association Burns Supper in 1965. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales