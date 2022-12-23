The ’50s were a very different time from 2022. There was no online shopping, so locals had to brave the busy streets of Edinburgh city centre to buy their loved ones presents. Delivery boys would run around the Capital, ensuring packages arrived just in time for Christmas Day .

In the 1950s, residents marked the holiday season with parties and trips to see Santa – just as many of us do now. Here are 20 photos of Edinburgh celebrating Christmas in the 1950s to get you in the festive spirit.