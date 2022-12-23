News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Christmas in Edinburgh in the 1950's.
Christmas in Edinburgh in the 1950's.

Edinburgh Christmas: 20 magical photos of Edinburgh celebrating Christmas in the 1950s

If you’re wondering how locals celebrated the festive season seventy years ago, here are 20 pictures of Edinburgh at Christmas during the 1950’s.

By Anna Bryan
7 minutes ago

The ’50s were a very different time from 2022. There was no online shopping, so locals had to brave the busy streets of Edinburgh city centre to buy their loved ones presents. Delivery boys would run around the Capital, ensuring packages arrived just in time for Christmas Day.

In the 1950s, residents marked the holiday season with parties and trips to see Santa – just as many of us do now. Here are 20 photos of Edinburgh celebrating Christmas in the 1950s to get you in the festive spirit.

1. The Mound Christmas Tree

A Christmas Tree blew in the wind as it was placed into position at the Mound. The tree has been gifted to Edinburgh from the St Andrew's Society of Denmark every year since the end of World War II.

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

2. Sitting on Santa's lap

A little boy looked overjoyed as he spoke to Santa in Edinburgh department store Jenners in 1954.

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

3. Christmas carolers

Nurses at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh sing carols round the Christmas tree.

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

4. Opening presents

Two Edinburgh tots, John and Donna, with all their presents on Christmas morning

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5