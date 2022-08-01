Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its peak Monktonhall colliery, near Danderhall, had employed 1,700 men. But by 1992, in the wake of the 1984-85 miners strike, the Tory government was privatising what was left of the UK's mining industry.

The miners' buy-out only prolonged Monktonhall's survival a few years, but at the time it was a heroic effort. And on hand to record it for posterity in an STV documentary was John Barrett, later to become an Edinburgh councillor and then a Lib Dem MP.

Now Mr Barrett has handed over some of his own personal footage of the mine to Scotland's National Mining Museum at Newtongrange.

He said: "There were three of us who worked on the documentary. I was working in film and video production at that time and the three of us went down to the coalface on and off for two or three months to make the documentary, which was called This Mine Is Ours. It won the Bafta as the best documentary in 1993.

"What the miners had to do was manually dig down and open up a new coal seam and then install the equipment. They had to drill two tunnels that would meet each other in order to install the coal-cutting equipment and the documentary follows their progress.

"The men each had to invest £10,000. One of them was asked how he got the money and he said 'my bank manager thinks I've got a conservatory on the back of my house'.

John Barrett with the 1993 Bafta awarded for the documentary This Mine Is Ours.

"Some used redundancy money, some borrowed, some families got together and raised the money. It was a lot for people who didn't know if it was going to be a success."

Although Monktonhall had been one of Scotland’s modern “superpits” and at its height in 1969 had been sending eight trainloads of coal to Cockenzie power station and another two to Longannet in Fife, its two 930-metre shafts required continuous pumping to keep them clear of water and production costs were high.

At one stage the men voted to work without wages for seven weeks in a bid to prevent a cash crisis. But in 1994 a deal had to be signed with Waverley Asset Management to secure new investment and after limping on a bit longer, the pit closed in 1997. The last of the colliery buildings was demolished the following year, marking the end of a once-thriving industry in the area.

Mr Barrett decided to donate his footage after a recent visit to the museum at the former Lady Victoria colliery.

The last winding tower at Monktonhall colliery was demolished in February 1998. Photo: Aaan Ledgerwood.

"The mining museum is brilliant," he said. "People don't know what it was like for miners at the coalface. The museum has a cage which used to take miners down into the mine, but the shaft is shut off. I had filmed some shots myself of the miners at work coming out of the cage, so I contacted the curator and offered them to the museum.”

The site of the Monktonhall colliery is now part of the massive Shawfair development of new homes to accommodate the Capital’s growing population.