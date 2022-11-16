We take a look back on the time when Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera attended the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.

Celebrities descended on Edinburgh for the awards ceremony, which was held at Ocean Terminal in Leith. Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink all performed, while Justin Timberlake picked up top awards

Crowds gathered to watch the ceremony on a giant screen in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips put on a performance for fans.

A 6,000 capacity big top arena was built specially for the event, outside Ocean Terminal. At the time, the shopping centre was a new and exciting addition to the area. Now, in 2022, the building is set to be partially demolished under newly approved £100m plans to transform the Leith docks.

1. Beyoncé The R&B superstar, who had just released her first solo album, picked up two awards at the MTV event in Leith.

2. Kylie Minogue Australian singer, songwriter and actress Kylie Minogue smiled at fans as she walked down the red carpet.

3. Vin Diesel In true Scottish fashion, the Fast and Furious actor dressed for the event in a black leather kilt.

4. Justin Timberlake Justin looked thrilled to be in Edinburgh as he arrived at the awards ceremony. Later that night, he picked up three awards, for Best Male, Best Pop Artist and Best Album.