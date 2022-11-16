Edinburgh in 2003: 12 photos from when Leith hosted the MTV Music Awards with Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake
We take a look back on the time when Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera attended the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards in Leith.
Celebrities descended on Edinburgh for the awards ceremony, which was held at Ocean Terminal in Leith. Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, The Black Eyed Peas and Pink all performed, while Justin Timberlake picked up top awards
Crowds gathered to watch the ceremony on a giant screen in Princes Street Gardens, where The Chemical Brothers and The Flaming Lips put on a performance for fans.
A 6,000 capacity big top arena was built specially for the event, outside Ocean Terminal. At the time, the shopping centre was a new and exciting addition to the area. Now, in 2022, the building is set to be partially demolished under newly approved £100m plans to transform the Leith docks.