Pope John Paul II meets the Catholic Youth of Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium during his visit to Scotland.
Edinburgh in the Eighties: Here are 24 pictures to transport you back to life in the Capital in 1982 - including Billy Connelly and a visit by the Pope

They may have been taken 40 years ago, but there are still plenty of familiar faces and places in these fascinating pictures from the archives.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:24 pm

Events making the headlines in 1982 included the Falklands War, the Mary Rose ship successfully being raised from the Solent, and singer Ozzy Osbourne eating a bat live on stage.

On television viewers were tuning into ‘The Young Ones’, cinemas saw film fans queuing to see ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, and Michael Jackson released ‘Thriller’.

Channel 4 was also launched, with the first Next stores opening their doors on the High Street.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair bit of showbiz sparkle, a Papal visit and anti-war demonstrations.

Here are 24 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1982.

1. Swap Shop

Presenter Keith Chegwin chats to some children from Edinburgh Theatre Workshop when the Swap Shop television programme was filmed on Calton Hill in February 1982.

Photo: Bill Stout

2. First team

The Hibs football team line up at Easter Road before the start of the 1982/83 season.

Photo: Unknown

3. Comic quartet

Barry Cryer, Victoria Wood, Kenny Everett and Billy Connolly, who took part in a TV comedy debate at the 1982 Edinburgh Television Festival.

Photo: IAN BRAND

4. A fine prospect

A general view of the Grassmarket looking east towards Victoria Street in Edinburgh's Old Town taken in February 1982.

Photo: Jack Crombie

