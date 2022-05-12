Events making the headlines in 1982 included the Falklands War, the Mary Rose ship successfully being raised from the Solent, and singer Ozzy Osbourne eating a bat live on stage.

On television viewers were tuning into ‘The Young Ones’, cinemas saw film fans queuing to see ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, and Michael Jackson released ‘Thriller’.

Channel 4 was also launched, with the first Next stores opening their doors on the High Street.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair bit of showbiz sparkle, a Papal visit and anti-war demonstrations.

Here are 24 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1982.

Read more:

1. Swap Shop Presenter Keith Chegwin chats to some children from Edinburgh Theatre Workshop when the Swap Shop television programme was filmed on Calton Hill in February 1982. Photo: Bill Stout Photo Sales

2. First team The Hibs football team line up at Easter Road before the start of the 1982/83 season. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Comic quartet Barry Cryer, Victoria Wood, Kenny Everett and Billy Connolly, who took part in a TV comedy debate at the 1982 Edinburgh Television Festival. Photo: IAN BRAND Photo Sales

4. A fine prospect A general view of the Grassmarket looking east towards Victoria Street in Edinburgh's Old Town taken in February 1982. Photo: Jack Crombie Photo Sales