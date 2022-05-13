Events making the headlines in 1982 included the Falklands War, the Mary Rose ship successfully being raised from the Solent, and singer Ozzy Osbourne eating a bat live on stage.

On television viewers were tuning into ‘The Young Ones’, cinemas saw film fans queuing to see ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, and Michael Jackson released ‘Thriller’.

Channel 4 was also launched, with the first Next stores opening their doors on the High Street.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair bit of showbiz sparkle, a Papal visit and anti-war demonstrations.

Here are 24 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1982.

Read more:

1. Golden ticket A ticket to a Mike Oldfield concert at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 1982 - priced at just £6. Photo: unknown Photo Sales

2. Record launch Scotland international footballers Alan Rough and Danny McGrain promote the Scottish World Cup Squad record 'We Have a Dream' in John Menzies' Princes Street store in May 1982. Photo: Albert Jordan Photo Sales

3. First team The Hibs football team line up at Easter Road before the start of the 1982/83 season. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Star man Patrick Moore launches his book 'The Unfolding Universe' to mark the 25th anniversary of his TV programme 'The Sky at Night' at the Royal Observatory, Blackford Hill, in May 1982 Photo: HAMISH CAMPBELL Photo Sales