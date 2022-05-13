Firemen in the Meadows in December 1982 when a 50-foot tree was blown down and fell on a truck, killing the driver Stanislaw Jakubanes and injuring passenger Danuta Maj.
Firemen in the Meadows in December 1982 when a 50-foot tree was blown down and fell on a truck, killing the driver Stanislaw Jakubanes and injuring passenger Danuta Maj.

Edinburgh in the Eighties: These 24 pictures will transport you back to life in the Capital in 1982 - including Billy Connolly and a visit by the Pope

They may have been taken 40 years ago, but there are still plenty of familiar faces and places in these fascinating pictures from the archives.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 13th May 2022, 5:22 pm

Events making the headlines in 1982 included the Falklands War, the Mary Rose ship successfully being raised from the Solent, and singer Ozzy Osbourne eating a bat live on stage.

On television viewers were tuning into ‘The Young Ones’, cinemas saw film fans queuing to see ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, and Michael Jackson released ‘Thriller’.

Channel 4 was also launched, with the first Next stores opening their doors on the High Street.

And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair bit of showbiz sparkle, a Papal visit and anti-war demonstrations.

Here are 24 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1982.

1. Golden ticket

A ticket to a Mike Oldfield concert at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 1982 - priced at just £6.

2. Record launch

Scotland international footballers Alan Rough and Danny McGrain promote the Scottish World Cup Squad record 'We Have a Dream' in John Menzies' Princes Street store in May 1982.

3. First team

The Hibs football team line up at Easter Road before the start of the 1982/83 season.

4. Star man

Patrick Moore launches his book 'The Unfolding Universe' to mark the 25th anniversary of his TV programme 'The Sky at Night' at the Royal Observatory, Blackford Hill, in May 1982

