Events making the headlines in 1982 included the Falklands War, the Mary Rose ship successfully being raised from the Solent, and singer Ozzy Osbourne eating a bat live on stage.
On television viewers were tuning into ‘The Young Ones’, cinemas saw film fans queuing to see ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, and Michael Jackson released ‘Thriller’.
Channel 4 was also launched, with the first Next stores opening their doors on the High Street.
And there was plenty going on in Edinburgh, including a fair bit of showbiz sparkle, a Papal visit and anti-war demonstrations.
Here are 24 pictures to take you back to Scotland’s Capital in 1982.
Read more:
Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1986 in pictures - These 23 photographs take you back to the last time the Capital hosted the Games
Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1970 - These 23 pictures take you back to when the games took over the Capital
Edinburgh's Morningside: These 28 pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the residential neighbourhood
17 pictures of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in the 1950s and 1960s show how much the familiar Capital street has changed
Edinburgh's Meadows: These pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the popular park