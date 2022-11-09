News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh in the Nineties: 13 photos to transport you back to Edinburgh in 1993

Let’s travel back to Edinburgh in 1993, when the Trainspotting book was released, and JK Rowling moved to the Capital

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago

Almost three decades ago, Edinburgh was a different place, John Major was Prime Minister and Maggie Thatcher’s controversial poll tax was replaced by council tax. Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting is released at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, and a little known author named J.K. Rowling moves to the Capital to begin work on her first Harry Potter book.

We’ve looked through our archives, and here are 13 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1993.

1. Loony Dook

Men and women in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, taking part in the Loony Dook for charity on 1 of January 1993.

Photo: Ian Rutherford

2. Gyle Centre officially opens

Shoppers pour through the doors on the day the Gyle centre officially opens in October 1993.

Photo: Alistair Linford

3. Gyle centre queues

Shoppers queue, waiting to get into the new Gyle shopping centre, Edinburgh, when it opens in October 1993.

Photo: Ian Rutherford

4. Deacon Blue concert

Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross at the microphone on stage during a Deacon Blue concert at Ingliston in April 1993.

Photo: Graeme Hunter

