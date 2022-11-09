Edinburgh in the Nineties: 13 photos to transport you back to Edinburgh in 1993
Let’s travel back to Edinburgh in 1993, when the Trainspotting book was released, and JK Rowling moved to the Capital
Almost three decades ago, Edinburgh was a different place, John Major was Prime Minister and Maggie Thatcher’s controversial poll tax was replaced by council tax. Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting is released at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, and a little known author named J.K. Rowling moves to the Capital to begin work on her first Harry Potter book.
We’ve looked through our archives, and here are 13 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1993.
