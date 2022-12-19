Edinburgh in the Nineties: 15 photos of Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in the 1990s
Reminisce about New Year's Eve celebrations of the past with these 15 photos of Edinburgh's Hogmanay in the 1990s.
By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago
2023 is fast-approaching, and after three years of restrictions, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations will return with a bang this year. To get you excited for the impending party, take a look back to the 1990s, when thousands of revellers gathered in the city to bring in the New Year.
During the Nineties, the Scottish Capital hosted the world's largest New Year party, with approximately 400,000 people in attendance.
Here are 15 pictures to take you back to Edinburgh Hogmanay in the Nineties.
