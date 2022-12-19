News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Two women smooch a police officer at Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in 1990.
Two women smooch a police officer at Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in 1990.

Edinburgh in the Nineties: 15 photos of Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in the 1990s

Reminisce about New Year's Eve celebrations of the past with these 15 photos of Edinburgh's Hogmanay in the 1990s.

By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago

2023 is fast-approaching, and after three years of restrictions, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations will return with a bang this year. To get you excited for the impending party, take a look back to the 1990s, when thousands of revellers gathered in the city to bring in the New Year.

During the Nineties, the Scottish Capital hosted the world's largest New Year party, with approximately 400,000 people in attendance.

Here are 15 pictures to take you back to Edinburgh Hogmanay in the Nineties.

1. Posing for a photo

Locals having a knees-up at the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh on Hogmanay 1990.

Photo: Joe Steele

Photo Sales

2. A New Year's embrace

A young couple kissing as midnight chimes at the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh on Hogmanay 1990.

Photo: Joe Steele

Photo Sales

3. Crowds gather for the celebrations

Thousands of people gather on the Royal Mile gather to bring in the New Year on December 31, 1991.

Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales

4. Toasting to the New Year

A group of young people brought in the New Year together on the Royal Mile in 1991.

Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Edinburgh