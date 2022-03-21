2. Corstorphine

A popular local legend, almost certainly apocryphal, says that a cross of gold was gifted to the local church by a Norman baron, leading to it being called after the 'croix d'or fine', which then became Corstorphine. The more likely etymology comes from the first record of the name, Crostorfin, in 1128 - meaning 'Torfin's crossing'. The identity of 'Torphin' has been lost in the mists of time, but it was a popular name in around 1000 AD, and the village provided an ideal crossing point over the small lochs and marshes that used to dot the land.

Photo: George Smith