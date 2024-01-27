News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 12 incredible old photos of Edinburgh’s Leith Walk in the 1800s and 1900s

Here we take a nostalgic look back on the history of Edinburgh’s Leith Walk...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

These days, Leith Walk is one of Edinburgh’s busiest streets, but have you ever wondered what was it like a hundred years ago or more?

Plenty has changed on Leith Walk in recent history. However, current issues like traffic and tram-works also plagued the Edinburgh street in the past.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 pictures of Leith Walk in the 1800s and 1900s.

Leith Walk was a bustling street in 1898, with horse-drawn trams taking people to and fro and shoppers peering at George Marr's fruit and sweet shop's window displays.

1. Horse-drawn trams

While you can find some strange shops on Leith Walk today, you won't find a gun store! From the 1970s to the 1990s, the Edinburgh street was home to Guns & Ammo, which sold air guns and hunting goods.

2. A gun store

Even in the 1900's, Edinburgh's Leith Walk was a busy street, with cars, trams, buses and locals all making their way through the city.

3. A busy junction

Hillside church, which used to sit at the top of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, during its demolition in April 1989.

4. Church demolished

