Chambers Street is named after William Chambers of Glenormiston, a former Lord Provost of Edinburgh who was instrumental in the creation of Edinburgh Improvement Act (1867).

It was this legislation that led to the creation of the thoroughfare linking George IV Bridge and South Bridge in 1870 on the site of North College Street and three 18th century residential squares – Adam Square, Argyle Square and Brown Square.

The street is home to a number of important buildings, including the National Museum of Scotland, built in 1888 and added to in 1998, as well as Edinburgh Sheriff Court, which was completed in 1994.

These are also a number of university buildings on the street including the the University of Edinburgh’ Old College, which predates the street having been completed in 1927, the 19th century Minto House which was the home of Lord Dunsinane before becoming the university’s Department of Architecture, and Adam House.

Chambers Street was also the former location of the Edinburgh Dental Hospital and School.

Here are 18 pictures to take you back to life on Chambers Street in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Main hall The interior of what was then the Royal Scottish Museum in Chambers Street in January 1950. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Face lift Heriot-Watt College, in Chambers Street, after the completion of a stonework cleaning project in March 1960. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. VIPs The Earl & Countess of Harewood, along with their sons, visit the Royal Scottish Museum in August 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. That's me on the corner Buildings at the corner of Chambers Street and Lindsay Place in April 1956 which were demolished to make way for the National Museum of Scotland. The shop fronts are for Hewat of Edinburgh, James Lawrie tobacconist, Masons Radio and Television, the Territorial Bar, and the Malt and Shovel Bar. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales