Back in the 1950s and 1960s, when mail order was a rarity and there were no out-of-town malls, shoppers had little choice but to brave Edinburgh City Centre to purchase gifts and fill stockings.
They were the days of the huge department store – names like Jenners, Thorntons, Goldbergs, Blairs and Expressions were prime present-buying destinations, offering everything from cards to festive outfits under one roof.
It was a time of new inventions, electrical gadgets, contemporary fashion and changing habits – grocery stores were just starting to embrace ‘self service’ where customers picked up items themselves to bring to the till to pay.
Here are 23 pictures to take you back to Christmas in Edinburgh over half a century ago.
