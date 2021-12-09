Children meet Santa Claus in Jenners in December 1958.
Children meet Santa Claus in Jenners in December 1958.

Edinburgh's Christmas of the past: These 23 pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show how much festive shopping in the Capital has changed

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon, click and collect, next day delivery – all relatively modern inventions that have changed shopping in recent years.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:07 pm

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, when mail order was a rarity and there were no out-of-town malls, shoppers had little choice but to brave Edinburgh City Centre to purchase gifts and fill stockings.

They were the days of the huge department store – names like Jenners, Thorntons, Goldbergs, Blairs and Expressions were prime present-buying destinations, offering everything from cards to festive outfits under one roof.

It was a time of new inventions, electrical gadgets, contemporary fashion and changing habits – grocery stores were just starting to embrace ‘self service’ where customers picked up items themselves to bring to the till to pay.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to Christmas in Edinburgh over half a century ago.

1. Standing room only

Shopper cram in to Blairs Department Store, on Nicholson Street, to do their Christmas Shopping in 1964.

2. Room for a little one?

A man with a Christmas tree attempts to get on a bus on the High Street in 1965.

3. Pay and display

The Christmas window display at St Cuthberts Co-Operative Association, on Nicolson Street, in 1965.

4. Window shopping

A mum and child inspect the Christmas window display at Patrick Thomsons, on North Bridge, in 1965.

