Craigmillar Castle is the oldest building in the area, dating back to the late 14th century and occupied for more than 300 years, with the name thought to come from the Gaelic ‘creag maol ard’, meaning ‘high bare rock’.

The imposing edifice stood in the estate of the same name, which records show was purchased by Sir John Gilmour in 1660.

The proximity of the railway and local sources of clean water made Craigmillar an attractive location for the brewing industry, with seven breweries being built there in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Craigmillar Brewery of William Murray & Co. Ltd was the first to be built in 1886, while the Drybrough's Brewery was the last to close in 1987.

Developers began building on ground purchased from the neighbouring Wauchope Estate in 1924, creating the Niddrie Mains Estate, while the Craigmillar Estate immediately below the castle was added in 1936.

In 2008 the area entered a period of regeneration headed up by Edinburgh City Council, which saw many of the dilapidated estates and tower blocks demolished in favour of new housing.

Today, the Scottish Government's ‘Green Quarter Plan’ proposes the creation of several new parks and woodland areas throughout the Craigmillar area, along with 3,200 affordable houses to rent and improved learning and leisure facilities for young people.

Here are 31 pictures to take you back to the Craigmillar of the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Art attack Children with their works at an Exhibition of Arts in the Craigmillar Richmond Parish Church in October 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Finishing touch Lilian Malcom, a decoration specialist, creating an ice-cream gateaux at the Walls Ice Cream Factory, in Craigmillar, in March 1955. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Golden couple Mr and Mrs GW Gentle celebrate their golden wedding in Craigmillar's Jewel Institute in November 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Electioneering Nicholas Fairbairn campaigning for the Conservatives with a poster on his Goggomobil car during the Craigmillar by-election in November 1959. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales