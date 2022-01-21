Archaeologists have found evidence of people living in the Cramond area from as far back at 8500 BC when it’s belived it was the site of a Mesolithic camp – the earliest known site of human habitation in Scotland.

It’s thought that the site was chosen due to the proximity of oyster and mussel beds at the junction of the River Almond and the Firth of Forth.

The Romans arrived in around 142 and built a fort at Cramond as part of the Antonine Wall frontier on the orders of Emperor Antoninus Pius, and later used as a base for the army of Emperor Septimiu s Severus.

It was the fort that gave the village its name, derived from the compound ‘Caer Amon’, meaning 'fort on the river'.

Various important Roman remains have been found in the area including the Cramond Lioness, discovered in 1997, that can be seen in the National Museum of Scotland.

Very little is known about Cramond in the centuries after the Romans, until the Cramond Tower – part of a larger manor house used by the Bishops of Dunkeld – was built in the early 15th century.

Cramond Kirk was founded in 1656 and, after a brief period as an industrial village at the start of the 19th century, it became the desirable suburb of Edinburgh that it remains today – officially becoming part of the city in 1920.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to Cramond in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Bucket list Housewives from Cramond's Caddell Road carry water in buckets after their houses' water supplies were cut off by frozen pipes for two weeks in March 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Down to business The Davidson Mains and Cramond gala association's Annual General Meeting in October 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. We are sailing Members of Cramond Boat Club get ready to sail in May 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Pure shores A view of holidaymakers enjoying the Cramond Promenade and beach, with Cramond Island in the background, in September 1958. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales