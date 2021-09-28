Taking its name from King George III, George Street is part of the first New Town of Edinburgh, which was planned and built in the 18th century by James Craig.

The street was constructed in 1767 and was originally intended to be a residential area, but by Victorian times the houses were replaced by shops, businesses, banks, small department stores and hotels.

Statues at the various junctions of George Street include prominent churchman Thomas Chalmers, British prime minister William Pitt the Younger, King George IV, and the Scottish scientist James Clerk Maxwell.

Today the street is home to a wide range of bars, restaurants and cafes – along with a selection of fashionable clothing stores.

In the 1960s Edinburgh residents flocked to the street for a range of shops and services.

Here are some pictures to take you back to those times.

1. Queuing for Cliff There was excitement in February 1963 as tickets went on sale for Cliff Richard's upcoming concert in Edinburgh. Fans queued for hours outside the Bookshop on George Street to get tickets for the Usher Hall. Pictured are Cliff fans Joan Ryder, Carol Dingwall, Lind Kinhorn, Eleanor Owens, Lynda Saunderson and Hilary Samuel. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. A luxury stay The prestigious George Hotel is pictured in February 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Telephone personalities In March 1963 Interflora and the General Post Office ran a competition to find the 'Telephone Personality Girl' of the year. The competitors are pictured outside the post office on George Street. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. What's on In the 1960s the window of the telephone exchange on George Street hosed the 'Teletourist Information Service, display, providing visitors with a daily programme of events in and around the Capital. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales