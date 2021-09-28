Taking its name from King George III, George Street is part of the first New Town of Edinburgh, which was planned and built in the 18th century by James Craig.
The street was constructed in 1767 and was originally intended to be a residential area, but by Victorian times the houses were replaced by shops, businesses, banks, small department stores and hotels.
Statues at the various junctions of George Street include prominent churchman Thomas Chalmers, British prime minister William Pitt the Younger, King George IV, and the Scottish scientist James Clerk Maxwell.
Today the street is home to a wide range of bars, restaurants and cafes – along with a selection of fashionable clothing stores.
In the 1960s Edinburgh residents flocked to the street for a range of shops and services.
Here are some pictures to take you back to those times.
