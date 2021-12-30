Inverleith gets its name from the Scottish Gaelic phrase ‘Inbhir Lìte’, meaning ‘Mouth of Leith’, and was originally an estate owned by the Rocheid family.

Through marriage it passed into the hands of Alexander Rocheid of Inverleith in the 18th century, whose descendents built Inverleith House in 1774.

At the start of the 19th century Inverleith Mains, as it was then known, was leased by City of Edinburgh Comptroller George Lauder – the great-grandfather of Sir Harry Lauder.

In 1823 George Lauder agreed to part of his land being used for the new Edinburgh Botanic Gardens, which opened a year later.

Inverleith Park was added to the area’s plentiful green spaces in 1889, when the city acquired South Inverleith Mains Farm from the Rocheid family.

Residential properties scattered around the parks – and the various independent school sports pitches – are mainly detached Victorian and Edwardian villas that often command well into six figures in today's property markets.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to Inverleith in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. Getting their skates on Ice skating on Inverleith Pond in December 1961. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Let's dance Two little boys dance to a band in Inverleith Park in August 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Scout and about Mr Gordon Sims presents Queen's Scout badges to Scouts of the 111th Inverleith Troop in November 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Winter wonderland Hundreds of people take advantage of the winter weather to enjoy the snow in Inverleith Park in January 1955. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales