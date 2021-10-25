If you wanted to buy something – from a new shirt to a radio – in the Scottish Capital in the 1950s or 1960s you didn’t have the option of ordering over the internet, or even popping to an out-of-town shopping centre.

Even mail order shopping was restricted to a handful of companies, like Littlewoods, bringing items to your doorstep.

In the main a trip to the city centre was required to satisfy your consumer urges – a journey to Princes Street, Lothian Road, Leith Walk, or one of Edinburgh’s other shopping areas.

The 1950s and 1960s was a time of new inventions, electrical gadgets, contemporary fashion, and changing habits – grocery stores were just starting to embrace ‘self service’, where customers picked up items themselves to bring to the till to pay.

And it was the golden age of the department store, with numerous huge shops in Edinburgh selling anything and everything you could need – the most famous example being the much-missed Jenners.

Here are 25 pictures to take you back to those days.

1. Modern style Modelling a pure white Italian suit outside clothes shop Our Man, on Rose Street, in May 1966. Photo: Denis Straughan Photo Sales

2. Do it yourself Lawson's was Edinburgh's first DIY shop, established in 1952 by Lawson McKill. The showroom on Lady Lawson Street is pictured in July 1966. Photo: Ian Brand Photo Sales

3. Bargain hunters Shoppers file through the doors at Small's of Princes Street on the first day of their annual sale in June 1966. Photo: Albert Jordan Photo Sales

4. A famous high street name A FW Woolworth & Co store that opened in a converted church in Portobello High Street in July 1962. Photo: UNKNOWN Photo Sales