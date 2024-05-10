Eurovision: 10 incredible photos remembering when Edinburgh hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 1972

All eyes are on the Swedish city of Malmo as its hosts the final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday evening – but the spotlight was on Edinburgh back in 1972.

Held at the Usher Hall, the event was held in Scotland’s capital city after Monaco, who had the competition won in 1971, were unable to meet the huge demands of hosting the show and could not find a suitable venue.

Taking place on March 25, 1972, Eurovision was hosted by Scottish ballet dancer Moira Shearer and screened on the BBC. Representing the UK that year were The New Seekers with the song Beg, Steal Or Borrow.

Competing against 17 other countries, they were respectable runners-up to Luxembourg's Vicky Leandross, whose song ​Apres Toi garnered 128 points to ​the UK's 114.

As we wait to see if the UK's Olly Alexander can win this year’s event, have a scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to when Eurovision came to Edinburgh.

1. When Edinburgh hosted Eurovision

2. The New Seekers

3. Winning country

4. Change of venue

