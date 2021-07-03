With places such as Almond Valley, in West Lothian, with its farm animals and interactive displays for a wonderful day of outdoor adventure, this is a list of the top-rated family-oriented museums and galleries in Scotland

From soft play to Alpaca afternoon tea, all the family will find something they love at these destinations.

Find out the rest of the top-rated family heritage spots below.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. North Lanarkshire Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life, North Lanarkshire. Photo: ROB MCDOUGALL Buy photo

2. Aberdeenshire Aberdeenshire Farming Museum, Aberdeenshire Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Fife Scottish Fisheries Museum, Fife. Photo: Contributed Buy photo

4. Dumfries and Galloway Moat Brae, National Centre for Children's Literature and Storytelling in Dumfries and Galloway. Photo: contributed Buy photo