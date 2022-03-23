Named after the shellfish found at the mouth of the River Esk, Musselburgh was first settled by the Romans who built a fort at Inveresk some time after invading in 80AD.

The invading forces built a bridge over the river to create an easterly approach to Edinburgh that has continued to be used until modern times.

The bridge has been rebuilt several times since and is still used by pedestrians today.

Musselburgh was made a burgh of barony in around 1315 and a burgh of regality in 1562, but never became a royal burgh like nearby Haddington.

It’s nickname of ‘The Honest Toun’ dates back to 1332, when the townspeople cared for the Earl of Moray, Regent of Scotland, during a long illness.

His successor, the Earl of Mar offered to reward the people for their loyalty but they declined, saying they were only doing their duty – with the new Regent describing them as a set of honest men.

The moniker is celebrated to this day by the annual election of the Honest Lad and Lass, and the town’s motto "Honestas".

The early town was centred on the eastern side of the river, with the North High Street and Fisherrow areas not developed until the 16th century at earliest.

Musselburgh saw great growth in the second half of the twentieth century, with both council and private housing developments increasing the population to its current level of around 20,000 people.

Here are 27 pictures to take you back to life in the town in the 1950s and 1960s.

1. At the races Crowds ar Musselburgh Races in July 1957. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Holiday Pupils from Musselburgh Grammar School enjoy an extra half-day holiday thanks to a one-day teachers strike in December 1965. Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

3. Getting around Members of the local Round Table distribute groceries to the old age pensioners of Musselburgh in December 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Team photo The Musselburgh Athletic football team pictured in August 1963. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales