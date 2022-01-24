The vacancy, advertised by the National Trust for Scotland, comes with accommodation on Canna, one of the Small Isles which is renowned for its wildlife and has around 6,000 visitors a year.

The candidate requires experience of living in a rural or isolated area in the island, which sits south west of Skye.

Day to day tasks include maintenance of paths, gates and vegetation, and community engagement.

A boat approaches the Isle of Canna, which sits to the south west of Skye. A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help build new houses on the island to help grow its population. PIC: NTS.

Surveying wildlife and providing feedback to inform projects and their management will also be part of the role as will be interacting with visitors to Canna.

The role is from March until November and is salaried with accommodation included. Details of the exact pay will be revealed to successful applicants.

The advert states: "The Isle of Canna is one of a group of islands known as the Small Isles situated 19 miles off the coast of the nearest mainland port of Mallaig, Western Scotland and is owned and managed within the Trust's Highland and Islands regional portfolio.

"On average Canna receives approximately 6000 visitors arriving from Mallaig by ferry, cruise ships, RIBS and private yachts.

"The Canna Ranger role is positioned to provide an 'on the ground' support function to the island.

"Overall, this will be in pursuit of the following outcomes for and with the natural heritage cared for by the National Trust for Scotland.

"Enable more people to experience cultural and natural heritage more often, get more out of it and put more back into it.

"Protect the landscapes in our care and associated marine habitats as part of ecologically healthy habitat networks where natural processes predominate and help combat climate change.

"Use evidence and practice from our natural heritage properties to support our voice in advocating for natural heritage.

"Work with communities living on or close to our land or with an interest in our land so that they collaborate with us to help achieve our natural heritage outcomes.

"Protect the built and archaeological heritage in our care and use them to help us explain the "habitats" outcome and achieve the "visitors" outcome."

