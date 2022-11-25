The Meadows is a much-loved public space in the heart of Edinburgh where locals just love to gather, especially when the sun shines.
The iconic park in Edinburgh and it’s seen a lot through the years, from marches, protests, royal visits, festivals and much more.
1. Jawbone arch
The jawbone arch is made from the jawbones of whale’s, marking the entrance to The Meadows path - originally called Jawbone Walk. The arch was removed in 2014 for restoration. Year: 1954
2. Meadows
Royal Company of Archers walk down Jawbone Walk to take part in a shot in the East Meadows
3. Royal Company of Archers
The Royal Company of Archers was an annual competition that took place in The Meadows in Edinburgh. Here, Brigadier J Grainger Stewart takes his shot. Year: 1954
4. The Queen inspects a trophy
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh visit The Meadows on their tour of Scotland in 1956. She can be seen here with the trophy of the Royal Company of Archers. Year: 1956
