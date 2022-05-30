The visit was part of a tour of the UK – the first by a reigning Pope - that saw him visit nine cities and deliver 16 major addresses.

He started his visit in England and flew north of the border from RAF Leeming, in Yorkshire, from where he travelled by jet to RAF Turnhouse – now Edinburgh Airport – on May 31, 1982.

Murrayfield Stadium was his first port of call, where he met with around 45,000 young people and Protestant church leaders, before visiting the Capital’s Catholic cathedral and the Assembly Hall.

The next day, June 1, saw John Paul II visit patients at St Joseph's Hospital in Rosewell, address teachers at St Andrew's College, and celebrate Mass with a huge crowd of around 300,000 people at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

Here are 27 pictures to take you back to his memorable day in Edinburgh.

Read more:

1. Tradition Pope John Paul II does his traditional kissing of the tarmac when he lands at Turnhouse Airport as Cardinal Gray looks on. Photo: DENIS STRAUGHAN Photo Sales

2. Congregating His Holiness Pope John Paul II walks through the congregation in St Mary's RC Cathedral, in Broughton Place, with Cardinal Gordon Joseph Gray in the background. Photo: ALLAN MILLIGAN Photo Sales

3. Roads cleared The Popemobile carrying Pope John Paul II makes its way down the Mound from the Assembly Hall. Photo: Allan Milligan Photo Sales

4. Popemobile Pope John Paul II waves to the Murrayfield crowd from the Popemobile. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales