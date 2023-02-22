4 . The Beatles relax with drinks at the ABC

The Beatles played not one but two gigs at the ABC Cinema, in what was billed as the Capital's biggest shows of all time. Hordes of screaming adolescents descended on Lothian Road to try and grab a piece of John, Paul, George and Ringo, who were paid £850 for their trouble. The Fab Four performed two half-hour shows, and the setlist was as follows: Twist And Shout, Money (That’s What I Want), Can’t Buy Me Love, Things We Said Today, I’m Happy Just To Dance With You, I Should Have Known Better, If I Fell, I Wanna Be Your Man, A Hard Day’s Night and Long Tall Sally. The Beatles were at the absolute peak of their fame at this point, having just recently returned from the USA and their seminal appearances on the Ed Sullivan Show. The Fab Four revisited the ABC and Edinburgh as a group for the final time in October 1964.

