11 legendary Edinburgh nightclubs that are gone but not forgotten

Dig out your glad rags, your dancing shoes; we’re going on a night out.

By David McLean
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:57 pm

Step into our virtual, time-travelling taxi and come with us as we take a look at 11 Capital nightclubs from yesteryear that are gone but not forgotten.

1. Americana Disco

Formerly the Edinburgh Meat Market (not a euphemism), Fountainbridge's Americana night club, pictured here filled with dancers in 1972, was the brainchild of Paddy Reilly who launched a number of popular nightclubs in Edinburgh.

Photo: W. Stout

2. Tiffany's

Exterior of Tiffany's disco in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge, 1980. Tiffany's later became Cinderella Rockefella. It sadly burned down in 1991.

Photo: Ian Brand

3. Revolution

Originally the Caley Picture House, Revolution night club enjoyed a roaring trade for a number of years. Today it is a Wetherspoon's pub.

Photo: MARSAILI McGRATH

4. Buster Brown's

Dancers at Buster Brown's disco in Market Street, September 1979. This popular and long-running nightclub was latterly known as Electric Circus before it closed in 2017.

Photo: Bill Newton

