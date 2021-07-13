11 legendary Edinburgh nightclubs that are gone but not forgotten

Step into our virtual, time-travelling taxi and come with us as we take a look at 11 Capital nightclubs from yesteryear that are gone but not forgotten.
1. Americana Disco
Formerly the Edinburgh Meat Market (not a euphemism), Fountainbridge's Americana night club, pictured here filled with dancers in 1972, was the brainchild of Paddy Reilly who launched a number of popular nightclubs in Edinburgh.
Photo: W. Stout
2. Tiffany's
Exterior of Tiffany's disco in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge, 1980. Tiffany's later became Cinderella Rockefella. It sadly burned down in 1991.
Photo: Ian Brand
3. Revolution
Originally the Caley Picture House, Revolution night club enjoyed a roaring trade for a number of years. Today it is a Wetherspoon's pub.
Photo: MARSAILI McGRATH
4. Buster Brown's
Dancers at Buster Brown's disco in Market Street, September 1979. This popular and long-running nightclub was latterly known as Electric Circus before it closed in 2017.
Photo: Bill Newton