Edinburgh is home to some of Scotland’s oldest pubs – all of them steeped in history.
These pubs have fascinating back stories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names and some of the famous names who frequented them.
1. The King's Wark
While the building that houses the King�s Wark on Leith's Shore dates back to the 1700s. It is steeped in history and it actually sits on foundations which are significantly older and were begun by James I in 1434 to serve as a royal residence.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. The Sheep Heid Inn
Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. White Horse Bar
The White Horse has been located on the Royal Mile since the 17th century making it the oldest watering hole on the Royal Mile.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. The Oxford Bar
The Oxford Bar is housed within an original Georgian dwelling and has served as a public house for many a generation, the pub is chiefly notable for having been featured in Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus series of novels as the inspector's favourite watering hole.
Photo: JPIMedia