Edinburgh is home to some of Scotland’s oldest pubs – all of them steeped in history.

By Gary Flockhart
54 minutes ago

These pubs have fascinating back stories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names and some of the famous names who frequented them.

We’ve trawled through the Evening News archives to bring you images showing a dozen of the oldest drinking establishments in Auld Reekie – some of them dating back to the 1300s.

1. The King's Wark

While the building that houses the Kings Wark on Leith's Shore dates back to the 1700s. It is steeped in history and it actually sits on foundations which are significantly older and were begun by James I in 1434 to serve as a royal residence.

2. The Sheep Heid Inn

Duddingston's Sheep Heid Inn is considered to be the oldest pub in all of Scotland. There's been a drinking establishment on this site since around 1360 and has served sorts - including the Queen in early 2016.

3. White Horse Bar

The White Horse has been located on the Royal Mile since the 17th century making it the oldest watering hole on the Royal Mile.

4. The Oxford Bar

The Oxford Bar is housed within an original Georgian dwelling and has served as a public house for many a generation, the pub is chiefly notable for having been featured in Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus series of novels as the inspector's favourite watering hole.

