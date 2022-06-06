Monster Mash on Forrest Road served up British-style grub at affordable prices.
Monster Mash on Forrest Road served up British-style grub at affordable prices.

13 iconic photos of Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten

It’s a favourite pastime for many of us to meet up with friends or family for a cup of tea or coffee – or how about a full English breakfast to go with your cuppa?

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 6th June 2022, 7:59 pm

We’ve trawled through the archives to bring you 13 memories of lost Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten.

1. Cafe Florentin

Cafe Florentin was formerly located at St Giles Street in the Old Town. The Edinburgh institution now has a patisserie in Stockbridge and a cafe in Polwarth.

Photo: Paul Chappells

2. Pied Piper cafe

Waitresses uniforms -Blue-grey Bri-Nylon with pale lemon apron at South Charlotte Street's Pied Piper cafe, which was a favourite in Edinburgh for many years.

Photo: Unknown

3. Circus Cafe

Circus Cafe on North West Circus Place closed down in 2006.

Photo: julie bull

4. Th:at Internet Cafe

Th:at Internet Cafe on Brougham Place, one of the Capital's most popular internet cafes back when such establishments were in vogue.

Photo: Neil Hanna

