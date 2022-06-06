We’ve trawled through the archives to bring you 13 memories of lost Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten.
1. Cafe Florentin
Cafe Florentin was formerly located at St Giles Street in the Old Town. The Edinburgh institution now has a patisserie in Stockbridge and a cafe in Polwarth.
Photo: Paul Chappells
2. Pied Piper cafe
Waitresses uniforms -Blue-grey Bri-Nylon with pale lemon apron at South Charlotte Street's Pied Piper cafe, which was a favourite in Edinburgh for many years.
Photo: Unknown
3. Circus Cafe
Circus Cafe on North West Circus Place closed down in 2006.
Photo: julie bull
4. Th:at Internet Cafe
Th:at Internet Cafe on Brougham Place, one of the Capital's most popular internet cafes back when such establishments were in vogue.
Photo: Neil Hanna