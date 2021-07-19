13 long lost Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten

We’ve had a dig through the archives to bring you 13 memories of long lost Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten.
1. Pied Piper cafe
Waitresses uniforms -Blue-grey Bri-Nylon with pale lemon apron at South Charlotte Street's Pied Piper cafe, which was a favourite in Edinburgh for many years.
Photo: Unknown
2. Cafe Florentin
Cafe Florentin was formerly located at St Giles Street in the Old Town. The Edinburgh institution now has a patisserie in Stockbridge and a cafe in Polwarth.
Photo: Paul Chappells
3. Circus Cafe
Circus Cafe on North West Circus Place closed down in 2006.
Photo: julie bull
4. Th:at Internet Cafe
Th:at Internet Cafe on Brougham Place, one of the Capital's most popular internet cafes back when such establishments were in vogue.
Photo: Neil Hanna