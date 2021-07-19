Monster Mash on Forrest Road served up British-style grub at affordable prices.
Monster Mash on Forrest Road served up British-style grub at affordable prices.

13 long lost Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten

We all have our favourite places to catch up with a good friend over a cup of tea or coffee.

By David McLean
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:09 am

We’ve had a dig through the archives to bring you 13 memories of long lost Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten.

1. Pied Piper cafe

Waitresses uniforms -Blue-grey Bri-Nylon with pale lemon apron at South Charlotte Street's Pied Piper cafe, which was a favourite in Edinburgh for many years.

Photo: Unknown

Buy photo

2. Cafe Florentin

Cafe Florentin was formerly located at St Giles Street in the Old Town. The Edinburgh institution now has a patisserie in Stockbridge and a cafe in Polwarth.

Photo: Paul Chappells

Buy photo

3. Circus Cafe

Circus Cafe on North West Circus Place closed down in 2006.

Photo: julie bull

Buy photo

4. Th:at Internet Cafe

Th:at Internet Cafe on Brougham Place, one of the Capital's most popular internet cafes back when such establishments were in vogue.

Photo: Neil Hanna

Buy photo
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3