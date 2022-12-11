News you can trust since 1873
The early noughties may feel like only yesterday - but times have changed in the past 20 years!
13 photos of random things Edinburgh people miss about the 2000s

From quirky fashion trends to flip phones, iPods and intenet cafes, the Noughties were an exciting era of culture.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago

While the early 2000s may only feel like yesterday, it’s hard to believe the Millennium was just over two decades ago.

But closer to home Edinburgh’s high streets, clubs and days out have changed almost beyond recognition since then.

We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 13 random things we miss about the Scottish capital in the early 2000s.

1. Gaia, King Stables Road

Legendary club Gaia was a staple for students and became Silk in the later 2000s. It has now been demolished but still retains the student stamp as it is now dedicated accommodation

Photo: TSPL

2. Internet cafes

In a time of dial up, and when you went on holiday with no wifi, the Easy Everything internet cafe on Rose Street had more than 400 computers.

Photo: TSPL

3. Burger King, Princes Street

First a Wimpy, then a Burger King, it vanished from Princes Street in March 2011, to make way for the new Apple store, but returned to Princes Street to a much smaller venue in recent years at the old Ann Summers outlet near Primark and Gap

Photo: TSPL

4. Blockbuster

Before Netflix and Amazon Prime there was something exciting about a trip to Blockbuster to mull over the film choices.

Photo: Contributed

Edinburgh