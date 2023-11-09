14 lost Edinburgh nightclubs that locals still miss today - in pictures
Here are 14 photos of unforgettable Edinburgh nightclubs that we still miss today...
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We've put together a list of Edinburgh nightclubs from years gone by – places that will leave you feeling nostalgic for those carefree days of youth.
Take a look through our gallery and let the memories come flooding back. And before you go, let us know your own recollections of Edinburgh nightclubs in the comments section.