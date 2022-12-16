News you can trust since 1873
16 incredible Edinburgh Zoo photos from yesteryear

Home of the penguin parade and the UK's only giant pandas, Edinburgh Zoo is one of Scotland’s most treasured visitor attractions.

By Gary Flockhart
3 hours ago

Founded in 1913, and owned by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), the zoo is involved in the conservation of endangered animals and scientific research. Every year, more than half a million people visit the historic institution.

We’ve trawled through the photo archives to bring you some amazing pictures of Edinburgh Zoo from years gone by.

1. Animals on the streets

Edinburgh Zoo director Gilbert Fisher with Scrap the cheetah outside Edinburgh Zoo in 1964

Photo: Contributed

2. New enclosures opened

Lord Provost Duncan Weatherstone meets one of the residents at the opening of the new camel house at Edinburgh Zoo in 1965

Photo: Contributed

3. Animals sent to new homes

Penguins are packed into boxes to go to Iceland in August 1963

Photo: Contributed

4. Dumbo the elephant

Dumbo , the baby elephant, comes out for a stroll August 1958

Photo: Contributed

