16 incredible Edinburgh Zoo photos from yesteryear
Home of the penguin parade and the UK's only giant pandas, Edinburgh Zoo is one of Scotland’s most treasured visitor attractions.
By Gary Flockhart
3 hours ago
Founded in 1913, and owned by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), the zoo is involved in the conservation of endangered animals and scientific research. Every year, more than half a million people visit the historic institution.
We’ve trawled through the photo archives to bring you some amazing pictures of Edinburgh Zoo from years gone by.
