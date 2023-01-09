Truth told, high street shopping has never quite been the same since Woolworths shut up shop for good back in 2008.

Edinburgh and the Lothians had several stores to choose from, and Capital locals will fondly recall the outlets at the Foot of Leith Walk, on Lothian Road, and the giant flagship Woolies department store on Princes Street, which seemed to sell absolutely everything, from fruit and veg and children’s sweets to the latest toys and household goods.