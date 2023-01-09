News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

17 amazing photos of Edinburgh's lost Woolworths stores, where local children loved to buy Pick ‘n’ Mix

It was the high street institution that was much loved by Edinburgh locals for generations – and especially kids, who would spend their pocket money on the legendary Pick ‘n’ Mix.

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago

Truth told, high street shopping has never quite been the same since Woolworths shut up shop for good back in 2008.

Edinburgh and the Lothians had several stores to choose from, and Capital locals will fondly recall the outlets at the Foot of Leith Walk, on Lothian Road, and the giant flagship Woolies department store on Princes Street, which seemed to sell absolutely everything, from fruit and veg and children’s sweets to the latest toys and household goods.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see Woolies’ stores from years gone by.

1. Collage Maker-09-Jan-2023-02.52-PM.jpg

Woolworths had several stores in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. Dalry Road

Woolworth's store at Dalry Road in 1963.

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

3. Woolworths, Lothian Road

The large Woolworths at Lothian Road.

Photo: ESME ALLEN

Photo Sales

4. Woolworths, Livingston

The Woolworths store in the Almondvale centre Livingston prior to closure in 2008.

Photo: Ian Rutherford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
EdinburghWoolworthsLothians