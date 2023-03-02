News you can trust since 1873
17 fascinating Edinburgh photographs of lost buildings we can't believe are no longer standing

Edinburgh is rightly regarded among the most beautiful cities in the entire world – and our fair city regularly tops lists of the best places to live.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
2 hours ago

A designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, Scotland’s picture-postcard capital is recognised for its stunning architecture, from the historic Old Town to the classical Georgian New Town.

Be that as it may, many incredible buildings have been lost down the decades– and when they’re gone they’re gone.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find 19 examples of Edinburgh buildings we wish were still standing.

1. Leith Street Terrace

Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969.

Photo: Unknown

2. Portobello Bathing Pool, Portobello

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978.

Photo: Unknown

3. The Life Association of Scotland building, Princes Street

Situated at the foot of the Mound, the Life Association of Scotland Building was regarded by many as an architectural masterpiece. Its demolition in 1968 caused uproar among conservationists.

Photo: Unknown

4. Palace Hotel, Princes Street

The handsome and imposing Palace Hotel on Princes Street was cruelly destroyed in a fire in June 1991. It was alleged that youths had broken in and started the blaze.

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

