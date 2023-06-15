News you can trust since 1873
17 lost Edinburgh institutions that locals remember fondly - including Brattisani’s legendary chippies

From Brattisani’s legendary chippies to Rankins’ famous fruit & veg shops, we look at some lost Edinburgh institutions that locals still remember fondly.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 businesses around the Capital that are sadly no longer still around.

Let us know your memories of these Edinburgh institutions in the comments section.

1. 17 lost Edinburgh institutions

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 Edinburgh institutions that are sadly no more. Photo: Third Party

Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day.

2. Martins the Bakers

Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day. Photo: Denis Straughan

There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002.

3. James Thin

There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002. Photo: SEAN BELL

Back in the day, Grants furniture store in the High Street was the place to shop for your latest settee or side board. The store pictured was demolished in the 1970s and is now the site of a Radisson Blu hotel.

4. Grants

Back in the day, Grants furniture store in the High Street was the place to shop for your latest settee or side board. The store pictured was demolished in the 1970s and is now the site of a Radisson Blu hotel. Photo: Unknown

