17 lost Edinburgh institutions that locals remember fondly - including Brattisani’s legendary chippies

From Brattisani’s legendary chippies to Rankins’ famous fruit & veg shops, we look at some lost Edinburgh institutions that locals still remember fondly.
1. 17 lost Edinburgh institutions
2. Martins the Bakers
Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day. Photo: Denis Straughan
3. James Thin
There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002. Photo: SEAN BELL
4. Grants
Back in the day, Grants furniture store in the High Street was the place to shop for your latest settee or side board. The store pictured was demolished in the 1970s and is now the site of a Radisson Blu hotel. Photo: Unknown