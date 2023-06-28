News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

17 photos of Edinburgh in 1987, including The Phoenix bar on Broughton Street winning ‘Pub of the Year’ award

In the year the Great Storm ravaged many parts of the UK, change was a-brewing in Scotland’s capital city.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Nov 2022, 14:58 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

On a national level, many will remember 1987 as the year BBC weatherman Michael Fish failed to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone that would eventually wreak £2 billion worth of damage, telling the nation there was nothing to worry about.

That October, the hurricane-force winds caused widespread havoc, particularly in the Home Counties, but there was plenty happening right here in Auld Reekie too, including The Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street being named as ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a trip back to 1987 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

We have dug into the photo archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you back to Edinburgh in 1987.

1. Edinburgh in 1987

We have dug into the photo archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you back to Edinburgh in 1987. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Shopkeepers in George Street Edinburgh were complaining that parking restrictions were affecting business and forcing them to relocate in December 1987.

2. George Street Edinburgh 1987

Shopkeepers in George Street Edinburgh were complaining that parking restrictions were affecting business and forcing them to relocate in December 1987. Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh.

3. Restoring Moubray House 1987

A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh. Photo: Joe Steele

Photo Sales
Jesse Rae (middle) and The Clansmen arrive by tractor to open the new Wrygges fashion store in Princes Street Edinburgh, November 1987.

4. Jesse Rae & The Clansmen 1987

Jesse Rae (middle) and The Clansmen arrive by tractor to open the new Wrygges fashion store in Princes Street Edinburgh, November 1987. Photo: Rod Fleming

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandBBCEdinburgh Evening News