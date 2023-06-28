17 photos of Edinburgh in 1987, including The Phoenix bar on Broughton Street winning ‘Pub of the Year’ award
In the year the Great Storm ravaged many parts of the UK, change was a-brewing in Scotland’s capital city.
On a national level, many will remember 1987 as the year BBC weatherman Michael Fish failed to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone that would eventually wreak £2 billion worth of damage, telling the nation there was nothing to worry about.
That October, the hurricane-force winds caused widespread havoc, particularly in the Home Counties, but there was plenty happening right here in Auld Reekie too, including The Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street being named as ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.
Take a look through our photo gallery for a trip back to 1987 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
