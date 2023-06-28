In the year the Great Storm ravaged many parts of the UK, change was a-brewing in Scotland’s capital city.

On a national level, many will remember 1987 as the year BBC weatherman Michael Fish failed to forecast a violent extratropical cyclone that would eventually wreak £2 billion worth of damage, telling the nation there was nothing to worry about.

That October, the hurricane-force winds caused widespread havoc, particularly in the Home Counties, but there was plenty happening right here in Auld Reekie too, including The Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street being named as ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a trip back to 1987.

1 . Edinburgh in 1987 We have dug into the photo archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you back to Edinburgh in 1987. Photo: Third Party

2 . George Street Edinburgh 1987 Shopkeepers in George Street Edinburgh were complaining that parking restrictions were affecting business and forcing them to relocate in December 1987. Photo: George Smith

3 . Restoring Moubray House 1987 A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh. Photo: Joe Steele

4 . Jesse Rae & The Clansmen 1987 Jesse Rae (middle) and The Clansmen arrive by tractor to open the new Wrygges fashion store in Princes Street Edinburgh, November 1987. Photo: Rod Fleming