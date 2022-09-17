17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1985, including visit from Queen Elizabeth II
In July 1985, Queen Elizabeth II gave the newly-built Waverley Market her royal approval and duly sliced the red ribbon in two to mark its official opening.
By Gary Flockhart
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 10:46 am
Also that year, pop stars The Thompson Twins abandoned their synths for a day to open the HMV store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of catalogue shopping with the opening of the new Argos store.
One visitor to Edinburgh in 1985 who you may not recognise, however, is Keira Knightley. Keira was in town with her Glasgow-born mum Sharman MacDonald, who had been recognised as Playwright of the Year.
We've trawled through the Evening News archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you right back to Edinburgh in 1985.
