17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1985, including visit from Queen Elizabeth II

Also that year, pop stars The Thompson Twins abandoned their synths for a day to open the HMV store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of catalogue shopping with the opening of the new Argos store.

One visitor to Edinburgh in 1985 who you may not recognise, however, is Keira Knightley. Keira was in town with her Glasgow-born mum Sharman MacDonald, who had been recognised as Playwright of the Year.

We've trawled through the Evening News archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you right back to Edinburgh in 1985.

1. Budding journo 10-year-old Nikki Murphy tries a day as the Evening News editor after winning a poster competition in August 1985. Nikki types in her copy at her typewriter in the newsroom. Photo: George Smith

2. New Argos store One of the first customers at the new Argos catalogue shop on North Bridge, Edinburgh, just opened in September 1985. Photo: Bill Newton

3. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Waverley Market shopping centre in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1985. The Queen comes down the escalator. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Hamish Campbell

4. Cavalcade circus outfits Members of the Blood Transfusion Service dressed in circus costume in the Evening News-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985 Photo: Joe Steele