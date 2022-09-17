News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985.
Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985.

17 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 1985, including visit from Queen Elizabeth II

In July 1985, Queen Elizabeth II gave the newly-built Waverley Market her royal approval and duly sliced the red ribbon in two to mark its official opening.

By Gary Flockhart
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 10:46 am

Also that year, pop stars The Thompson Twins abandoned their synths for a day to open the HMV store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of catalogue shopping with the opening of the new Argos store.

One visitor to Edinburgh in 1985 who you may not recognise, however, is Keira Knightley. Keira was in town with her Glasgow-born mum Sharman MacDonald, who had been recognised as Playwright of the Year.

We've trawled through the Evening News archives to bring you 17 photos that will take you right back to Edinburgh in 1985.

1. Budding journo

10-year-old Nikki Murphy tries a day as the Evening News editor after winning a poster competition in August 1985. Nikki types in her copy at her typewriter in the newsroom.

Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales

2. New Argos store

One of the first customers at the new Argos catalogue shop on North Bridge, Edinburgh, just opened in September 1985.

Photo: Bill Newton

Photo Sales

3. Her Majesty

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Waverley Market shopping centre in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1985. The Queen comes down the escalator.

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales

4. Cavalcade circus outfits

Members of the Blood Transfusion Service dressed in circus costume in the Evening News-sponsored Edinburgh Festival Cavalcade in August 1985

Photo: Joe Steele

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIEdinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 5