17 stunning lost Edinburgh buildings we can't believe are no more – in pictures

Edinburgh has long been considered among the most beautiful cities in the world – and deservedly so.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Sep 2022, 11:03 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 08:22 BST

Scotland’s picture-postcard capital is recognised globally for the breathtaking architecture of both the historic Old Town and the classical Georgian New Town. Both designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Nevertheless, many incredible buildings have been lost down the decades– and when they’re gone they’re gone.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find 17 examples of Edinburgh buildings we wish were still standing.

Situated at the foot of the Mound, the Life Association of Scotland Building was regarded by many as an architectural masterpiece. Its demolition in 1968 caused uproar among conservationists.

1. The Life Association of Scotland building, Princes Street

Situated at the foot of the Mound, the Life Association of Scotland Building was regarded by many as an architectural masterpiece. Its demolition in 1968 caused uproar among conservationists. Photo: Unknown

Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969.

2. Leith Street Terrace

Looking down Leith Street in Edinburgh towards Picardy Place in 1958. Picture shows (left hand side) the Top Deck restaurant, John Collier menswear and Timpson's shoe shop. All these shops were demolished to make way for St James Centre and King James Hotel in 1969. Photo: Unknown

The handsome and imposing Palace Hotel on Princes Street was cruelly destroyed in a fire in June 1991. It was alleged that youths had broken in and started the blaze.

3. Palace Hotel, Princes Street

The handsome and imposing Palace Hotel on Princes Street was cruelly destroyed in a fire in June 1991. It was alleged that youths had broken in and started the blaze. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978.

4. Portobello Bathing Pool, Portobello

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978. Photo: Unknown

