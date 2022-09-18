18 incredible Edinburgh buildings we can't believe were demolished
Edinburgh is widely regarded to be one of the most beautiful cities in the world – and regularly tops lists of the best places to live.
By Gary Flockhart
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:03 am
A designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, Scotland’s picture-postcard capital is recognised for its incredible architecture, from the history-steeped Old Town to the classical Georgian New Town.
Be that as it may, many incredible buildings have been demolished in the city down the years – and when they’re gone they’re gone.
We’ve trawled through our photo archives to find 18 examples of Edinburgh buildings we wish would have survived.
