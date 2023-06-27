News you can trust since 1873
19 lost Edinburgh restaurants and cafes we’d love to see return – including giant Princes Street Wimpy

These once popular Edinburgh eateries are gone but certainly not forgotten
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Nov 2022, 16:59 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST

These days, it seems there’s a new restaurant or cafe popping up in Edinburgh every other week, which is great for keeping the city’s dining scene fresh and exciting. Sadly, though, we’ve also had to wave goodbye to plenty of old favourites down the years.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 19 Edinburgh eateries of days gone by, and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1. 19 lost Edinburgh eateries

They were once numerous, but Wimpy’s burger restaurants are no longer commonplace in Edinburgh. This Princes Street Wimpy was opened in 1984 but was turned into a Burger King in the 90s.

2. Wimpy

They were once numerous, but Wimpy’s burger restaurants are no longer commonplace in Edinburgh. This Princes Street Wimpy was opened in 1984 but was turned into a Burger King in the 90s. Photo: TSPL

Well worth the 'weight': The Three Tuns restaurant on Hanover Street in 1966.

3. The Three Tuns

Well worth the 'weight': The Three Tuns restaurant on Hanover Street in 1966. Photo: Photo: TSPL

Owned by local personality Ignacio ‘Iggy’ Campos, Iggs Restaurant first opened in 1989 and was followed by sister venue Barioja in 2001. Sadly, both premises closed when Iggy retired.

4. Iggs & Barioja

Owned by local personality Ignacio ‘Iggy’ Campos, Iggs Restaurant first opened in 1989 and was followed by sister venue Barioja in 2001. Sadly, both premises closed when Iggy retired. Photo: TSPL

