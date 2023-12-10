News you can trust since 1873
19 photos of lost Edinburgh restaurants and cafes locals want to see return – including the legendary Fat Sams

These lost eateries are gone but certainly not forgotten by Edinburgh locals
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Nov 2022, 16:59 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 16:54 GMT

These days, it seems a new restaurant or cafe pops up in Edinburgh every other week, which is great for keeping the Capital’s dining scene fresh and exciting. Sadly, though, we’ve also had to wave goodbye to plenty of old favourites down the years.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 19 Edinburgh eateries of days gone by, and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

An Edinburgh institution, Brattisani’s served up traditional chip shop fayre for over 100 years from their five shops across the city. Sadly they closed down in 2004.

1. Brattisani’s

An Edinburgh institution, Brattisani’s served up traditional chip shop fayre for over 100 years from their five shops across the city. Sadly they closed down in 2004. Photo: TSPL

Well worth the 'weight': The Three Tuns restaurant on Hanover Street in 1966.

2. The Three Tuns

Well worth the 'weight': The Three Tuns restaurant on Hanover Street in 1966. Photo: Photo: TSPL

A popular Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s.

3. The New Yorker

A popular Shandwick Place eatery was The New Yorker Restaurant, an American-style diner that opened to a great deal of fanfare in the early 1960s. Photo: Third Party

They were once numerous, but Wimpy’s burger restaurants are no longer commonplace in Edinburgh. This Princes Street Wimpy was opened in 1984 but was turned into a Burger King in the 90s.

4. Wimpy

They were once numerous, but Wimpy’s burger restaurants are no longer commonplace in Edinburgh. This Princes Street Wimpy was opened in 1984 but was turned into a Burger King in the 90s. Photo: TSPL

