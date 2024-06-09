21 amazing old Edinburgh pictures showing what life was like in Portobello back in the 1970s and 1980s

Today, we’re looking at the Portobello district as it was in the 1970s and 1980s – to see just how much Edinburgh’s famous seaside suburb has changed since then.

Porty looks very different today to how it did back then, as these 21 incredible photographs show.

Take a look at our photo gallery for a nostalgia trip back to Portobello in the 70s and 80s – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1 . Portobello in the 1970s and 1980s Take a look at our photo gallery for a nostalgia trip back to Portobello in the 70s and 80s. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Portobello 1989 Warm weather brought people out to Portobello beach in May 1989, where a little girl gets a pony ride. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

3 . Victorian Splash at Portobello 1989 Locals dressed in historical costume for a splash in the sea during the Portobello 'Victorian Splash' in June 1989. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

4 . Bath Street 1981 Boarded-up shop fronts in Bath Street, February 1981. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales