21 amazing old Edinburgh pictures showing what life was like in Portobello back in the 1970s and 1980s

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
These are 21 photos showing Edinburgh's seaside suburb in the 70s and 80s

Today, we’re looking at the Portobello district as it was in the 1970s and 1980s – to see just how much Edinburgh’s famous seaside suburb has changed since then.

Porty looks very different today to how it did back then, as these 21 incredible photographs show.

Take a look at our photo gallery for a nostalgia trip back to Portobello in the 70s and 80s – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1. Portobello in the 1970s and 1980s

Warm weather brought people out to Portobello beach in May 1989, where a little girl gets a pony ride.

2. Portobello 1989

Locals dressed in historical costume for a splash in the sea during the Portobello 'Victorian Splash' in June 1989.

3. Victorian Splash at Portobello 1989

Boarded-up shop fronts in Bath Street, February 1981.

4. Bath Street 1981

