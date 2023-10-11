News you can trust since 1873
21 nostalgia-tinged Edinburgh pictures showing Portobello district in the 1970s and 1980s

Portobello looks very different today to how it did during the 1970s and 1980s, as our photographs show.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Nov 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST

Edinburgh’s famous seaside suburb underwent some significant changes during those decades.

From demolitions to the opening of the bypass, we have a look back at the Portobello of yesteryear.

Have a look through our photo gallery for a trip back in time – and let us know your own recollections in the comments section before you go.

Edinburgh retro: 33 stunning pictures showing how much Edinburgh city centre has changed over the years

Exterior of Playfair Amusements, an amusement arcade in Bath Street, February 1981.

1. Portobello amusement arcade 1981

Exterior of Playfair Amusements, an amusement arcade in Bath Street, February 1981. Photo: TSPL

Warm weather brought people out to Portobello beach in May 1989, where a little girl gets a pony ride.

2. Portobello 1989

Warm weather brought people out to Portobello beach in May 1989, where a little girl gets a pony ride. Photo: TSPL

A lorry dumps new sand onto Portobello beach, January 1980.

3. Renewing sand at Portobello beach 1980

A lorry dumps new sand onto Portobello beach, January 1980. Photo: TSPL

Bath Street in Portobello was showing signs of neglect in August 1986, with empty shops and derelict housing. Picture shows the exterior of Jack's Locker.

4. Bath Street in Portobello 1986

Bath Street in Portobello was showing signs of neglect in August 1986, with empty shops and derelict housing. Picture shows the exterior of Jack's Locker. Photo: TSPL

