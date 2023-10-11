21 nostalgia-tinged Edinburgh pictures showing Portobello district in the 1970s and 1980s
Portobello looks very different today to how it did during the 1970s and 1980s, as our photographs show.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Nov 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST
Edinburgh’s famous seaside suburb underwent some significant changes during those decades.
From demolitions to the opening of the bypass, we have a look back at the Portobello of yesteryear.
Have a look through our photo gallery for a trip back in time – and let us know your own recollections in the comments section before you go.
